MCoE: Day 4

Maneuver Center of Excellence, TRADOC, Soldiers participate in a board during the Best Squad Competition on May 1 at Fort Eustis, VA. The winners will represent TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)