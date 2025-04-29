U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Project Manager Travis McCoun provides District leadership a briefing on the Contaminated Building Program, Apr. 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Nicole R. Strong)
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
This work, Baltimore District leadership attends Contaminated Building Demolition Program site visit on Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 6 of 6], by Nicole Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.