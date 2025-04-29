Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore District leadership attends Contaminated Building Demolition Program site visit on Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 6 of 6]

    Baltimore District leadership attends Contaminated Building Demolition Program site visit on Aberdeen Proving Ground

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Nicole Strong 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Project Manager Travis McCoun provides District leadership a briefing on the Contaminated Building Program, Apr. 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Nicole R. Strong)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 12:05
    Photo ID: 9007640
    VIRIN: 250429-A-WO535-1012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Baltimore District leadership attends Contaminated Building Demolition Program site visit on Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 6 of 6], by Nicole Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Aberdeen
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Baltimore District
    APG

