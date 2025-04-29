Modern Day Marine 2025: State of the Marine Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, gives his remarks during the State of the Marine Corps panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)