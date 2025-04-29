An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing lands during exercise PANTHER SHADOW at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 23, 2025. The exercise demonstrated agile combat employment concepts by leveraging Mountain Home’s capabilities as a contingency location to enable rapid deployment and operational flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)
