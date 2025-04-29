Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PANTHER SHADOW [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PANTHER SHADOW

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing lands during exercise PANTHER SHADOW at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 23, 2025. The exercise demonstrated agile combat employment concepts by leveraging Mountain Home’s capabilities as a contingency location to enable rapid deployment and operational flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 10:49
    Photo ID: 9007406
    VIRIN: 250423-F-DU754-1003
    Resolution: 2812x1871
    Size: 155.59 KB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PANTHER SHADOW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PANTHER SHADOW
    PANTHER SHADOW
    PANTHER SHADOW
    PANTHER SHADOW
    PANTHER SHADOW
    PANTHER SHADOW
    PANTHER SHADOW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download