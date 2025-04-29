Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIMARS RORO LCU [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HIMARS RORO LCU

    PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Multi-Domain Task Force

    An M142 HIMARS is driven off a Landing Craft Utility Vessel on April 28, 2025 at Bataraza, Palawan. (Photo by U.S. Army)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 05:31
    Photo ID: 9006655
    VIRIN: 250428-A-KN550-8037
    Resolution: 479x426
    Size: 46.45 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS RORO LCU [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HIMARS RORO LCU
    HIMARS roll off C-130J

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Conducts HIMARS Mobility and Live-Fire Training in Palawan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FAP
    1MDTF
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download