HIMARS RORO LCU

An M142 HIMARS is driven off a Landing Craft Utility Vessel on April 28, 2025 at Bataraza, Palawan. (Photo by U.S. Army)
|04.28.2025
|05.01.2025 05:31
|9006655
|250428-A-KN550-8037
|479x426
|46.45 KB
|PH
|3
|0
U.S. Army Conducts HIMARS Mobility and Live-Fire Training in Palawan
