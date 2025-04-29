Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippine, Australian Forces Conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in Rizal, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Cody Green, center left, a company fire support officer with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, and Philippine Marine Capt. Nonito Banibang, a battery commander with the 3rd Marine Brigade, monitor a 40mm Bofors, an anti-aircraft autocannon, as part of a counter landing live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson)