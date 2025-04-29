Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippine, Australian Forces Conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in Rizal, Philippines [Image 10 of 14]

    Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippine, Australian Forces Conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in Rizal, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine Marines with the 3rd Marine Brigade fire a 40mm Bofors, an anti-aircraft autocannon, as part of a counter landing live fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 02:43
    Photo ID: 9006468
    VIRIN: 250428-A-QN736-1259
    Resolution: 6076x4051
    Size: 12.4 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

