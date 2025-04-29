Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippine, Australian Forces Conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in Rizal, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas Savage, left, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jesse Polizzi, a platoon sergeant, and U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Cody Green, a company fire support officer, both with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, during a counter landing live fire exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson)