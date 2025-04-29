Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippine, Australian Forces Conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in Rizal, Philippines [Image 5 of 14]

    Balikatan 25: U.S., Philippine, Australian Forces Conduct Counter Landing Live Fire Exercise in Rizal, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas Savage, left, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jesse Polizzi, a platoon sergeant, and U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Cody Green, a company fire support officer, both with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, during a counter landing live fire exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Riley Anfinson)

