USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander, Task Force 76 Commander's Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250429-N-QR506-1035 SASEBO, Japan (April 29, 2025) Rear Admiral Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, speaks at the CTF-76 commanders conference in the wardroom onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, April 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)