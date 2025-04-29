USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander, Task Force 76 Commander's Conference

250429-N-QR506-1035 SASEBO, Japan (April 29, 2025) Rear Admiral Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, speaks at the CTF-76 commanders conference in the wardroom onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, April 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 22:33
|Photo ID:
|9006298
|VIRIN:
|250429-N-QR506-1035
|Resolution:
|7369x4913
|Size:
|12.27 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
