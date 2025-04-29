USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander, Task Force 76 Commander's Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250429-N-QR506-1006 SASEBO, Japan (April 29, 2025) Command Master Chief Stephen McQueen, command master chief of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), speaks with other command master chiefs during the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 commanders conference in the ship’s wardroom, April 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)