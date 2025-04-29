Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander, Task Force 76 Commander's Conference [Image 1 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander, Task Force 76 Commander's Conference

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250430-N-PV363-1001 SASEBO, Japan (April 30, 2025) Attendees for the commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 commanders conference stand in formation on the flight deck the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, April 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 22:33
    Photo ID: 9006295
    VIRIN: 250430-N-PV363-1001
    Resolution: 6954x4301
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander, Task Force 76 Commander's Conference [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTF 76
    Commanders Conference
    LHA 6
    AMA

