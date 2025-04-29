USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Commander, Task Force 76 Commander's Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250430-N-PV363-1001 SASEBO, Japan (April 30, 2025) Attendees for the commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 commanders conference stand in formation on the flight deck the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, April 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)