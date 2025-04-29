Unified Command continues response to release near Garden Island Bay, LA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MARINE SAFETY INFORMATION BULLETIN XXV 040. The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port New Orleans, under the authority of the Ports and Waterways

Safety Act, will be establishing a safety zone in the Garden Island Bay area of Louisiana, on the western edge of the Pass A Loutre State Wildlife Management Area, to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment from an oil and natural gas discharge. All vessels are prohibited from entering within a 1 nautical mile radius of the leaking wellhead, located at 29.0747 N, 098.1802 W.