    Unified Command continues response to release near Garden Island Bay, LA [Image 4 of 4]

    Unified Command continues response to release near Garden Island Bay, LA

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    MARINE SAFETY INFORMATION BULLETIN XXV 040. The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port New Orleans, under the authority of the Ports and Waterways
    Safety Act, will be establishing a safety zone in the Garden Island Bay area of Louisiana, on the western edge of the Pass A Loutre State Wildlife Management Area, to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment from an oil and natural gas discharge. All vessels are prohibited from entering within a 1 nautical mile radius of the leaking wellhead, located at 29.0747 N, 098.1802 W.

    Location: LOUISIANA, US
