    MCoE: Day 3

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCoE: Day 3

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Breeann Ramos-Clifton 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    A Maneuver Center of Excellence TRADOC Soldier participates in the modified expert physical fitness assessment during the Best Squad Competition on April 30 at Fort Eustis, VA. Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition starts with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9004618
    VIRIN: 250430-A-HJ018-4992
    Resolution: 3786x2434
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCoE: Day 3, by SFC Breeann Ramos-Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

