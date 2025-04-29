MCoE: Day 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Maneuver Center of Excellence TRADOC Soldier participates in the modified expert physical fitness assessment during the Best Squad Competition on April 30 at Fort Eustis, VA. Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition starts with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)