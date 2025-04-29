A Maneuver Center of Excellence TRADOC Soldier participates in the modified expert physical fitness assessment during the Best Squad Competition on April 30 at Fort Eustis, VA. Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition starts with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9004618
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-HJ018-4992
|Resolution:
|3786x2434
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCoE: Day 3, by SFC Breeann Ramos-Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
