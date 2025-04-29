Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri National Guard Aviation Safety Brief [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Missouri National Guard Aviation Safety Brief

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    PANAMA CITY, Panama (April 29, 2025) – U.S. Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Shane Luke, assigned to A company, 1107th Missouri Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, left, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Little, right, assigned to the 935th Aviation Support Battalion, headquartered in Springfield, Mo., discusses Aviation Risk Management procedures with members of the National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) of Panama on April 29, 2025. The 935th Aviation Support Battalion is visiting Panama to train with members of SENAN to expand coordination, collaboration, and knowledge sharing capabilities in the Central-American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 9004617
    VIRIN: 250429-N-FV745-1063
    Resolution: 7182x4788
    Size: 13.12 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri National Guard Aviation Safety Brief [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missouri National Guard Aviation Safety Brief
    Missouri National Guard Aviation Safety Brief
    Missouri National Guard Aviation Safety Brief
    Missouri National Guard Aviation Safety Brief
    Missouri National Guard Aviation Safety Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panama
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Daniel James Lanari
    Missouri 935th Aviation Support Battalion
    1107th Missouri Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download