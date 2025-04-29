Missouri National Guard Aviation Safety Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PANAMA CITY, Panama (April 29, 2025) – U.S. Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Shane Luke, assigned to A company, 1107th Missouri Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, left, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Little, right, assigned to the 935th Aviation Support Battalion, headquartered in Springfield, Mo., discusses Aviation Risk Management procedures with members of the National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) of Panama on April 29, 2025. The 935th Aviation Support Battalion is visiting Panama to train with members of SENAN to expand coordination, collaboration, and knowledge sharing capabilities in the Central-American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)