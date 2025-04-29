E3B Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers participate in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, the first event of testing to earn their Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 28, 2025. The EPFA is a combat-focused physical assessment consisting of several exercises that test the strength, endurance, and speed required for military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicole Miller)