    E3B Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) [Image 5 of 11]

    E3B Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA)

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Nicole Miller 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Soldier carries two full 5-gallon water cans during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, the first event of testing to earn their Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 28, 2025. The EPFA is a combat-focused physical assessment consisting of several exercises that test the strength, endurance, and speed required for military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicole Miller)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 09:56
