Date Taken: 04.30.2025 Date Posted: 04.30.2025 07:45 Photo ID: 9004112 VIRIN: 250430-N-RO855-1001 Resolution: 1800x300 Size: 61.7 KB Location: NAPLES, IT

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFN Naples - AFN Go Banner, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.