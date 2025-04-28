US, Tunisia conduct African Lion 2025 demonstrations in Bizerte

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Tunisian Armed Forces paratroopers execute a static line jump for distinguished visitors at Camp Rimel, Bizerte, Tunisia, April 29, 2025, during exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25), showcasing airborne proficiency and multinational cooperation.



AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Jay Townsend)