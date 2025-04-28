80th Anniversary of Dachau Liberation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus perform during the Dachau Memorial 80th liberation ceremony, Dachau, Germany, April 29, 2025. The Dachau Concentration Camp was liberated by U.S. Armed Forces on April 29th, 1945. On the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp, a memorial plaque was dedicated in memory of the Soldiers of the 45th Division, U.S. Seventh Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)