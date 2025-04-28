Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary of Dachau Liberation [Image 8 of 9]

    DACHAU, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus perform during the Dachau Memorial 80th liberation ceremony, Dachau, Germany, April 29, 2025. The Dachau Concentration Camp was liberated by U.S. Armed Forces on April 29th, 1945. On the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp, a memorial plaque was dedicated in memory of the Soldiers of the 45th Division, U.S. Seventh Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

