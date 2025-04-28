U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 25, 2025) A U.S. Navy Damage Controlman dons firefighting gear during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
This work, Jason Dunham's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Marieliza Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.