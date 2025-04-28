Jason Dunham's Deployment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 25, 2025) A U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist participates in an anti-terrorism training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 03:54
|Photo ID:
|9003903
|VIRIN:
|250425-N-JQ084-1010
|Resolution:
|2772x4158
|Size:
|836.87 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
