    Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Hosts Pure Praxis [Image 8 of 8]

    Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Hosts Pure Praxis

    AGANA, GUAM

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Reynaldo Rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (April 28, 2025) – Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Officer Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker, center, acts out a scenario during an interactive Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention and Bystander Intervention training with Pure Praxis theater group at the Top O’ the Mar in Asan, April 24.

    Pure Praxis, a social theater group contracted by the Department of the Navy Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program in 2015, uses performance education workshops to train and empower service members, DoD civilians, contractors, and family members, at military installations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Rey Rabara)

    Sexual Assault Awareness
    Pure Praxis
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    Prevention and Bystander Intervention

