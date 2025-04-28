Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: 3d LCT Conducts Civil Reconnaissance during MKTSO [Image 5 of 6]

    Balikatan 25: 3d LCT Conducts Civil Reconnaissance during MKTSO

    PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    A local cat is greeted by U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, participating in the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations event during Exercise Balikatan 25 on an island in the Batanes, Philippines, April 26, 2025. The MKTSO event experiments with the Littoral Reconnaissance Team concept by deploying low-signature, light-weight formations to the Batanes island chain to rehearse Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, test sensing capabilities, and simulate securing and defending key maritime terrain. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    Shoulder To Shoulder
    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    MKTSO

