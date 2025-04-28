Balikatan 25: 3d LCT Conducts Civil Reconnaissance during MKTSO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A local cat is greeted by U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, participating in the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations event during Exercise Balikatan 25 on an island in the Batanes, Philippines, April 26, 2025. The MKTSO event experiments with the Littoral Reconnaissance Team concept by deploying low-signature, light-weight formations to the Batanes island chain to rehearse Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, test sensing capabilities, and simulate securing and defending key maritime terrain. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)