U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, Assistant of the Marine Corps, participates in the ribbon cutting ceremony at Modern Day Marine 2025

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, Assistant of the Marine Corps, participates in the ribbon cutting ceremony at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps is able to engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 9003520
    VIRIN: 250429-M-OE291-1377
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

