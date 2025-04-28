Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Selfridge ANGB Selected to Host F-15EX Jets During Presidential Visit [Image 2 of 3]

    Selfridge ANGB Selected to Host F-15EX Jets During Presidential Visit

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    Michigan National Guard

    Pete Hegseth delivers remarks during a press briefing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 29, 2025. The visit marked President Trump’s 100th day in office, during which he announced the basing of F-15EX fighter jets at Selfridge—underscoring the installation’s growing strategic role.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 18:44
    Photo ID: 9003298
    VIRIN: 250429-A-DF232-3587
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 31.46 MB
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge

