Selfridge ANGB Selected to Host F-15EX Jets During Presidential Visit

Pete Hegseth delivers remarks during a press briefing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 29, 2025. The visit marked President Trump’s 100th day in office, during which he announced the basing of F-15EX fighter jets at Selfridge—underscoring the installation’s growing strategic role.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)
