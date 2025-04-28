President Trump Announces New Fighter Mission During Visit to Selfridge ANGB

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine 

    Michigan National Guard

    President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during a press briefing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 29, 2025. During the visit—his 100th day in office—during which he announced the basing of F-15EX fighter jets at Selfridge—underscoring the installation’s growing strategic role. He was joined by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other key leaders, and also met with service members across the base. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine)

