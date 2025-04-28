Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools host workout of the day in honor of 1st Lt. Travis Manion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Erin Demchko, left, the executive officer of Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, and a native of Pearl River, New York, and Maj. Stephen Horn, right, the executive officer of Logistics Operations School, and a native of York, Pennsylvania, pose for a photograph after completing a workout at Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, April 29, 2025. The workout was performed to honor 1st Lt. Travis Manion, a logistics officer who was killed in action April 29, 2007, while advising the 1st Iraqi Army Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LaMarcus Adkins)