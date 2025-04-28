U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Erin Demchko, left, the executive officer of Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, and a native of Pearl River, New York, and Maj. Stephen Horn, right, the executive officer of Logistics Operations School, and a native of York, Pennsylvania, pose for a photograph after completing a workout at Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, April 29, 2025. The workout was performed to honor 1st Lt. Travis Manion, a logistics officer who was killed in action April 29, 2007, while advising the 1st Iraqi Army Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LaMarcus Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 18:46
|Photo ID:
|9003293
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-QA040-1155
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|PEARL RIVER, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools host workout of the day in honor of 1st Lt. Travis Manion [Image 4 of 4], by LaMarcus Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.