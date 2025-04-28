437th AW local sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Reese Fairchild and Capt. Andrew Broniszewski, 16th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, taxi and go over post-flight checklists at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 16, 2025. The 437th AW conducted routine night air-to-air refueling, night airdrop and night formation training to ensure aircrew readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie)