Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    437th AW local sortie [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    437th AW local sortie

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Reese Fairchild and Capt. Andrew Broniszewski, 16th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, taxi and go over post-flight checklists at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 16, 2025. The 437th AW conducted routine night air-to-air refueling, night airdrop and night formation training to ensure aircrew readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 15:28
    Photo ID: 9002791
    VIRIN: 250416-F-DN281-1371
    Resolution: 5473x3910
    Size: 15.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 437th AW local sortie [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie
    437th AW local sortie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    1CTCS
    437th Airlift Wing
    Joint Base Charleston
    16th Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download