NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville welcomes IG team

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville welcomes a team of five Inspectors General (IG) from NAVSUP headquarters and other FLCs at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, April 28, 2025.



The IG team is here this week to review various programs and meet with some of our program leads to see how we support and supply our warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)