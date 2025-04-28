Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville welcomes IG team [Image 1 of 5]

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville welcomes IG team

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville welcomes a team of five Inspectors General (IG) from NAVSUP headquarters and other FLCs at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, April 28, 2025.

    The IG team is here this week to review various programs and meet with some of our program leads to see how we support and supply our warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 12:27
    Photo ID: 9002159
    VIRIN: 250428-N-DU371-1001
    Resolution: 2163x2339
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville welcomes IG team [Image 5 of 5], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

