    USS Chosin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Chosin

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2025) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) fires the close-in weapon system (CIWS) during a live-fire gunnery exercise, April 22, 2025. Chosin is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adina Phebus)

    USS Chosin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise
