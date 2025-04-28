Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers push limits during elite Best Sapper Competition [Image 6 of 6]

    Rangers push limits during elite Best Sapper Competition

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher 

    75th Ranger Regiment

    1st Lt. George Madden, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, competes in the 2025 Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., April 25, 2025.
    The competition challenges combat engineers to showcase tactical expertise, endurance and leadership under pressure.
    U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 09:20
    Photo ID: 9001587
    VIRIN: 250427-A-VK567-1007
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
