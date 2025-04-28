Rangers push limits during elite Best Sapper Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Tyler Mitchiner and 1st Lt. George Madden, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, compete as a team during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., April 25, 2025.

The competition challenges combat engineers to showcase tactical expertise, endurance and leadership under pressure.

U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher