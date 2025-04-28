Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers push limits during elite Best Sapper Competition [Image 1 of 6]

    Rangers push limits during elite Best Sapper Competition

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher 

    75th Ranger Regiment

    Capt. Tyler Mitchiner and 1st Lt. George Madden, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, compete as a team during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., April 25, 2025.
    The competition challenges combat engineers to showcase tactical expertise, endurance and leadership under pressure.
    U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 09:20
    Photo ID: 9001575
    VIRIN: 250427-A-VK567-1016
    Resolution: 2832x1892
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Rangers push limits during elite Best Sapper Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Samuel Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sapper
    Ranger
    BSC
    BestSapper
    75thRangerRegiment
    BestSapper2025

