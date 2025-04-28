USS Preble Conducts OC Spray

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250426-N-NF288-1063 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 27, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darius Hall, from American Canyon, California, right, completes a take down on Lt. j.g. Oliver Espina, from San Francisco, left, during the final station of an oleoresin capsicum course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, April 27. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)