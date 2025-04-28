Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250426-N-NF288-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 27, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darius Hall, from American Canyon, California, right, engages Lt. j.g. Oliver Espina, from San Francisco, left, during the final station of an oleoresin capsicum course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, April 27. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 06:01
    Photo ID: 9001284
    VIRIN: 250426-N-NF288-1051
    Resolution: 5171x3447
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble Conducts OC Spray [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray
    USS Preble Conducts OC Spray

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DDG #88 #PREBLE #NAVY #ARLEIGH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download