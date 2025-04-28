USS Preble Conducts OC Spray

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250426-N-NF288-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 27, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darius Hall, from American Canyon, California, right, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Amber Mireles, from Delano, Tennessee, left, participates in station three of an oleoresin capsicum course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, April 27. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)