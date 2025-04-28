Malibu Village Walkthrough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel meet with contractors and the Malibu Village Homeowners Association president to conduct a walkthrough of Malibu Village and discuss plans to remove fire ash and debris from the homesites, April 28, 2025.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)