Malibu Village Walkthrough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Col. Jeffrey S. Palazzini, commander and Lt. Col. Nathaniel A. Weander, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office - Palisades Fire speak with a homeowner during a walkthrough of Malibu Village to discuss plans to remove fire ash and debris from the homesites, April 28, 2025.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)