Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Malibu Village Walkthrough [Image 4 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Malibu Village Walkthrough

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Col. Jeffrey S. Palazzini, commander and Lt. Col. Nathaniel A. Weander, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office - Palisades Fire speak with a homeowner during a walkthrough of Malibu Village to discuss plans to remove fire ash and debris from the homesites, April 28, 2025.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 19:31
    Photo ID: 9000494
    VIRIN: 250428-A-ZT698-1286
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.3 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malibu Village Walkthrough [Image 21 of 21], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough
    Malibu Village Walkthrough

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    LAwildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download