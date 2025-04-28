Liberation Day 80th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks to Dr. Michele Lastella, Pordenone prefect, after the Liberation Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, April 25, 2025. On April 25, 1945, Allied troops were able to liberate Italy from Nazi-Fascism with help from the Italian Resistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)