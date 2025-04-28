Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberation Day 80th Anniversary [Image 8 of 8]

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From right, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks to Dr. Michele Lastella, Pordenone prefect, after the Liberation Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, April 25, 2025. On April 25, 1945, Allied troops were able to liberate Italy from Nazi-Fascism with help from the Italian Resistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

