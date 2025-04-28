Liberation Day 80th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Loris Parpinel, Partisan Veterans Association president, speaks during the Liberation Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, April 25, 2025. Eighty years ago, Italy was liberated from Nazi-Fascism by Allied troops that were aided by the Italian Resistance movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)