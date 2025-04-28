Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberation Day 80th Anniversary [Image 7 of 8]

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Dr. Loris Parpinel, Partisan Veterans Association president, speaks during the Liberation Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, April 25, 2025. Eighty years ago, Italy was liberated from Nazi-Fascism by Allied troops that were aided by the Italian Resistance movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 17:51
    Photo ID: 9000401
    VIRIN: 250425-F-ZJ681-1296
    Location: PORDENONE, IT
    Liberation Day
    80th Anniversary
    Pordenone

