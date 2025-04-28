Dr. Loris Parpinel, Partisan Veterans Association president, speaks during the Liberation Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, April 25, 2025. Eighty years ago, Italy was liberated from Nazi-Fascism by Allied troops that were aided by the Italian Resistance movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 17:51
|Photo ID:
|9000401
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-ZJ681-1296
|Resolution:
|7906x5271
|Size:
|37.07 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberation Day 80th Anniversary [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.