    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen [Image 5 of 5]

    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen

    DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A Soldier from the 7384th Blood Support Detachment and a contractor from the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite jointly conduct preventative maintenance checks and services on an APS-2 generator at the Dülmen worksite April 22, 2025. With the start of DEFENFER 25 nearing, the team at Dülmen issued a blood support detachment’s worth of APS-2 equipment and supplies to Reserve Soldiers from the 7384th BSD, who are deployed to Europe for DEFENDER 25. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 03:56
    Photo ID: 8997961
    VIRIN: 250428-A-A4479-4441
    Resolution: 1905x1418
    Size: 611.92 KB
    Location: DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

