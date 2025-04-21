With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from the 7384th Blood Support Detachment and a contractor from the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite jointly conduct preventative maintenance checks and services on an APS-2 generator at the Dülmen worksite April 22, 2025. With the start of DEFENFER 25 nearing, the team at Dülmen issued a blood support detachment’s worth of APS-2 equipment and supplies to Reserve Soldiers from the 7384th BSD, who are deployed to Europe for DEFENDER 25. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)