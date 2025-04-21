A Soldier from the 7384th Blood Support Detachment and a contractor from the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite jointly conduct preventative maintenance checks and services on an APS-2 generator at the Dülmen worksite April 22, 2025. With the start of DEFENFER 25 nearing, the team at Dülmen issued a blood support detachment’s worth of APS-2 equipment and supplies to Reserve Soldiers from the 7384th BSD, who are deployed to Europe for DEFENDER 25. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 03:56
|Photo ID:
|8997961
|VIRIN:
|250428-A-A4479-4441
|Resolution:
|1905x1418
|Size:
|611.92 KB
|Location:
|DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen
No keywords found.