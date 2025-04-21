Army Sgt. 1st Class Belloc Anim, the commander’s responsible officer at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite (center) observes the inventory of two Humvees to be issued to the 7384th Blood Support Detachment from Columbia, Missouri. On April 22, 2025, the team from Dülmen issued hundreds of Class VIII medical supplies and equipment pieces as well as Class VII generators, air conditioners, Humvees, trailers, forklifts, containers, electronic gear and more to the 7384th BSD Reserve Soldiers for DEFENDER 25. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
With DEFENDER 25 in 'the cross hairs' – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen
