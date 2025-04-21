With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Soldiers from the 7384th Blood Support Detachment hook up a trailer to a Humvee at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite April 22, 2025. The 7384th BSD received hundreds of Class VIII Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 medical supplies and equipment pieces as well as Class VII generators, air conditioners, Humvees, trailers, forklifts, containers and more from Army Field Support Battalion-Germany and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency for DEFENDER 25. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)