Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen

    DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY

    04.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Members of the 7384th Blood Support Detachment plus contractors and military personnel from the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite conduct a joint inventory of blood support detachment APS-2 equipment and supplies at the Dülmen worksite April 22, 2025. The 7384th BSD from Columbia, Missouri, is deployed to Europe for DEFENDER 25. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 03:56
    Photo ID: 8997957
    VIRIN: 250428-A-A4479-3048
    Resolution: 3805x2849
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen
    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen
    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen
    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen
    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download