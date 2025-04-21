With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 7384th Blood Support Detachment plus contractors and military personnel from the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite conduct a joint inventory of blood support detachment APS-2 equipment and supplies at the Dülmen worksite April 22, 2025. The 7384th BSD from Columbia, Missouri, is deployed to Europe for DEFENDER 25. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)