    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen [Image 1 of 5]

    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen

    DULMEN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY

    04.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Belloc Anim, the commander’s responsible officer at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany (left), participates in a DEFENFER 25 issue brief at a tactical command post on the Dülmen worksite April 22, 2025. The team at Dülmen issued an APS-2 blood support detachment to U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command’s 7384th Blood Support Detachment for DEFENDER 25. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen

