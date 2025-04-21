With DEFENDER 25 in ‘the cross hairs’ – APS-2 blood support det issued at Dülmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Sgt. 1st Class Belloc Anim, the commander’s responsible officer at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany (left), participates in a DEFENFER 25 issue brief at a tactical command post on the Dülmen worksite April 22, 2025. The team at Dülmen issued an APS-2 blood support detachment to U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command’s 7384th Blood Support Detachment for DEFENDER 25. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)