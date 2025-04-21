Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Avenger Air Defense System Fires Stinger Missiles During Balikatan 25

    PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Maj. Eileen Poole 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Army Forces headquarters conduct an Avenger counter-UAS live fire exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 in Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 26, 2025. Soldiers launched Stinger surface-to-air missiles to demonstrate the system's capabilities and advance military readiness throughout the formation in support of the U.S.-Philippine shared commitment to regional security.

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Eileen Poole)

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

