    Exercise Balikatan 2025 Carousels Graphics

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Vivian Linwu 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    This graphic was created to demonstrate how Balikatan 25 incorporates several combined -joint all-domain operation events that increase U.S.-Philippine interoperability and lethality across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace domains. Every event within Balikatan 25 is designed to build warfighting readiness and improve existing relationships between all participating nations, enhancing tactics, techniques, and procedures across a wide range of military operations. This graphic was made with Adobe Illustrator. (U.S. Marine Corps graphics by Cpl. Vivian Linwu)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 02:01
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Philippines
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK 25
