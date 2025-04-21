Exercise Balikatan 2025 Carousels Graphics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This graphic was created to demonstrate how Balikatan 25 incorporates several combined -joint all-domain operation events that increase U.S.-Philippine interoperability and lethality across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace domains. Every event within Balikatan 25 is designed to build warfighting readiness and improve existing relationships between all participating nations, enhancing tactics, techniques, and procedures across a wide range of military operations. This graphic was made with Adobe Illustrator. (U.S. Marine Corps graphics by Cpl. Vivian Linwu)