USS Ralph Johnson completes a RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez

INDIAN OCEAN (April 26, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Tyatiana Finley signals to an MH-60R assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 det. 4 the “High Rollers” as it delivers supplies to the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 26. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)