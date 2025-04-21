Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson completes a RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Ralph Johnson completes a RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 26, 2025) An MH-60R assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 det. 4 the “High Rollers” carries pallets to the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 26. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 00:41
    Photo ID: 8997694
    VIRIN: 250426-N-ZS816-1084
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 976.28 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson completes a RAS with USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UNREP
    VERTREP
    CONREP
    DESRON 15
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

